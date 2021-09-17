Advertisement

Authorities searching for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wy. (CNN) - Authorities are focusing on Grand Teton National Park in the search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

National Park investigators, the FBI and local police are searching the park for any sign of her.

Petito was on a cross-country journey in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Her family reported her missing over the weekend.

Police said Laundrie returned to the couple’s Florida home earlier this month without her and is refusing to talk with authorities.

Her family told police Petito told them the couple was in Grand Teton in late August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen
House break-in, West Fargo man arrested
Crews respond to a pickup vs. train crash in Berthold.
Pickup pulling camper crashes into train
Police lights graphic
Metro crash leads to serious injuries, charges possible
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Study questions the accuracy of reported number of hospitalizations
Police lights graphic
ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo

Latest News

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an...
United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage
Seven-year-old Journee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
John Wilhelm, a park visitor, said he saw searchers for Gabby Petito at Grand Teton National...
Gabby Petito searchers seen at Grand Teton National Park
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states