Amazon prepares to open new facility in North Fargo on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Sunday, the new Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center opens, bringing in new jobs to the Fargo-Moorhead area. The company is also providing benefits to help entice the local workforce.

“You know it’s really an exciting time to see this thing come from ground up in about a year to offer this facility not only for employment but for the customers of Amazon who will greatly benefit with the speed of delivery of their services.” said Scott Seroka, the regional operations public relations manager.

In an effort to attract new hires, Amazon is offering extra benefits for employees including extended time off for paternity and maternity leave and full-paid tuition. The starting wage is $15.50/hour and a $3,000 signing bonus.

“We’re looking for full-time employees, part-time employees, we have flexible scheduling we have so many avenues that we can go down with a perspective employee.” said Seroka.

Throughout their tour of the 1.1 million square foot facility, they emphasized on the importance of safety.

“I think it’s fantastic. I’ve been with Amazon for six and a half years and safety is always really one of the priorities that drives all of our decision making.” said General Manager John Savo.

With launch day this weekend, the staff is tackling the challenge of getting operation off the ground. Savo compares the feeling to a certain holiday in November.

“Looking at it more like Thanksgiving. A whole bunch of prep that you just kind of get it all at once and maybe get a nap afterwards. So I’m super excited, I think it’s going to be amazing but I’m super excited to be here for the long haul as well.” said Savo.

The staff is hoping to have up to 1,000 employees at the fulfillment center each day.

