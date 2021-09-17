‘Afraid of Not Living’: 70-year-old Blind Veteran Skydives to Celebrate Birthday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former NDSU professor celebrated his 70th birthday in a unique way. He says he did it to send a message to his sons; but through his gesture, comes a message for all of us.

Dr. Steven Hundley sits outside his home in south Fargo in front of the fire every night. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining or snowing or 30 below. He says it comforts him. A nice respite from his general philosophy: “The most exciting things in life involve some risk”.

Risk has driven Dr. Hundley since long before he was Dr. Hundley. He was Steve, a 25-year-old who flunked out of college. He says he wasn’t happy with the way things were going, so he made a bucket list.

He says: “One item was being the best teacher I could be. One was being the best husband and best father I could be. Then came a list of things I’d like to do.” That included standing next to Old Faithful, visiting Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles and getting a Master’s degree. He not only did that; but he one-upped himself and got a PhD. He also served our country in the U.S. Army, but his plans were derailed in his mid-50s by something he quite literally didn’t see coming.

“I recognized something was going wrong with my eyes. I recognized that I was losing patience with things that I was doing,” says Dr. Hundley. A genetic disease caused irreversible damage to his optic nerve, leaving him legally blind. He says, “I felt sorry for myself for a while and cursed the demons and did all the right protesting about it. Then I realized it wasn’t going to work.”

So Dr. Hundley got back to his list, and one particular thing was on his mind. “I’ve been saying since I was a teenager, someday I’m going to jump out of an airplane.”

For his 70th birthday, he did, saying his motivation was his four sons. “One of the things I taught them was courage with caution. If you want to do something that seems dangerous, just be prepared. That could be anything: from a new girlfriend to jumping out of an airplane. Know what you need to do, and take a shot at it,” he says.

“The best part was when you get up in the air -- you finally get ready to go you open the door, and you can hear this engine. It sounds like holding your ear against a muffler or a lawn mower, really, really loud. This wind more than 100 mph is floating by, and you’ve got to step out on this plate that’s about a foot by a foot square,” says Dr. Hundley.

He continues: “I’m not afraid of dying. I’m afraid of not living. Had the parachute not opened, I would have thought: This is weird, but I’m glad I got to do lots of things.”

“I’m not proposing everybody take the risk they’ve never taken. You have reasons for not. I’m not saying everyone jump out of airplane. But if people have things they want to do that seem scary, take a good look at it. If you find a sense of safety and security, go for it.”

Dr. Hundley says he’ll definitely jump out of another plane, and he isn’t stopping there. Still left on his bucket list are trips to Chicago, the Smithsonian in D.C and Gettysburg.

