Afghanistan evacuees to resettle in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services says they have been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that North Dakota will receive 49 legal and fully vetted Afghan evacuees by the end of the month. The evacuees have been placed through the Afghan Placement and Assistance program.

ND Human Services says the 49 individuals are part of the 37,000 humanitarian evacuees who will be resettled to 200 communities in the U.S. The majority of the 49 evacuees will resettle in Fargo.

The department adds that before arriving in the country, these individuals went through a rigorous vetting process that included the FBI, as well as health and medical screenings, a COVID-19 vaccination and authorization to work.

“Like so many North Dakotans with immigrant roots, refugees bring ingenuity and resilience that make our communities and the economy stronger,” said DHS Executive Director Chris Jones. “Resettlement provides a life-saving solution for some of the most vulnerable people in the world and it also creates positive benefits for North Dakota.”

