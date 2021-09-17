Advertisement

Afghanistan evacuees to resettle in North Dakota

Afghan Evacuees
Afghan Evacuees(MGN, DoD)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services says they have been notified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that North Dakota will receive 49 legal and fully vetted Afghan evacuees by the end of the month. The evacuees have been placed through the Afghan Placement and Assistance program.

ND Human Services says the 49 individuals are part of the 37,000 humanitarian evacuees who will be resettled to 200 communities in the U.S. The majority of the 49 evacuees will resettle in Fargo.

The department adds that before arriving in the country, these individuals went through a rigorous vetting process that included the FBI, as well as health and medical screenings, a COVID-19 vaccination and authorization to work.

“Like so many North Dakotans with immigrant roots, refugees bring ingenuity and resilience that make our communities and the economy stronger,” said DHS Executive Director Chris Jones. “Resettlement provides a life-saving solution for some of the most vulnerable people in the world and it also creates positive benefits for North Dakota.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Pedersen
House break-in, West Fargo man arrested
Crews respond to a pickup vs. train crash in Berthold.
Pickup pulling camper crashes into train
Police lights graphic
Metro crash leads to serious injuries, charges possible
HOSPITALIZATIONS
Study questions the accuracy of reported number of hospitalizations
Police lights graphic
ND judge arrested for DUI in Fargo

Latest News

FPS to provide on site COVID-19 testing for students and staff
Sanford Health is offering several options starting this weekend to get a flu shot. It is also...
Sanford Health offering flu, COVID-19 vaccinations
police lights graphic
Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to young girl
NDT - Stroller Squad At West Acres- September 17
NDT - Stroller Squad At West Acres- September 17