2 Fargo motorcyclists in stable condition after crashing into car on University Dr.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two Fargo motorcyclists are in stable condition after crashing into a car on University Dr. on Wednesday. An investigation has been opened up.

Jasen Hernandez, 22, and Krassimira Utecht, 32, were on University Dr. S. on a motorcycle and struck the driver side of a car. Both Hernandez and Utecht suffered injuries and were taken to the Sanford Medical Center. The 16-year-old girl driver and the 12-year-old girl passenger in the car were not injured.

The Fargo Police Dept., Fargo Fire Dept. and a Fargo-Moorhead ambulance responded to the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

