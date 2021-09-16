Advertisement

Study questions the accuracy of reported number of hospitalizations

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new study is raising questions about the accuracy of the reported number of hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

Some hospitals across North Dakota are continuing to see increased hospitalizations, which are putting a strain on resources.

Officials at Sanford hospital in Fargo say currently they have 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Recent studies show hospitalization statistics across the country may not show an accurate count.

One study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Francisco found 40- 45% of the pediatric hospitalizations were patients admitted for other health reasons such as cancer.

Dr. Anvish Nagpal, an infectious disease physician for Sanford, says that’s not the case for their hospital.

“Most of the COVID-19 patients, who are hospitalized, are in the hospital because of the COVID-19 infection,” he said.

However, Nagpal says it’s not uncommon for people who test positive for coronavirus at the hospital to first be admitted for reasons other than the virus.

“There will occasionally be a patient that comes in the door for a different complaint, but they got a test maybe prior to surgery or because they were complaining of a runny nose or sore throat. COVID-19 may not be the primary reason, but for them being in the hospital but it is certainly contributing to their hospitalization,” said Nagpal

Nagpal says this in return still puts a strain on the hospital .. requiring the use of resources .. as the patients would need to be in isolation and with medical staff needing to be equipped with PPE.

