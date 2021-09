BERTHOLD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pickup pulling a camper has serious damage after it crashed into a train in Berthold, ND.

The police department posted about the accident in the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Authorities say it happened just west of the city along Hwy. 2.

There’s no word on any injuries from the crash or if cleanup is complete.

