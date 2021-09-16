Advertisement

North Dakota legislative redistricting slowly taking place

Proposals include a new district for Fargo
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A map for new North Dakota legislative districts is slowly taking shape. Among the proposals so far are those that create a new district in the Fargo area and a pair in the oil-producing region in the western part of the state. The Republican-led redistricting committee held its fourth meeting on Thursday. It’s focused on keeping 47 districts, instead of changing size of the Legislature. The addition of the three new districts means three rural districts somewhere will have to be eliminated. The committee expects a draft statewide plan to be completed next week for public review.

