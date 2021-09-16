Advertisement

NDT - The Transformation of the Nome Schoolhouse - Sept 16

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The schoolhouse in Nome was built in 1916. Two women purchased the building and completely transformed it, bringing new life to the old school.

The Nome Schoolhouse now contains a hotel, event center, bars, restaurant, shop, and also contains the businesses of Teresa Perleberg and Chris Armbrust.

Learn more about the Nome Schoolhosue, Dakota Fiber Mill and Bear Creek Felting HERE.

