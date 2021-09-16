NDT - The Transformation of the Nome Schoolhouse - Sept 16

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The schoolhouse in Nome was built in 1916. Two women purchased the building and completely transformed it, bringing new life to the old school.

The Nome Schoolhouse now contains a hotel, event center, bars, restaurant, shop, and also contains the businesses of Teresa Perleberg and Chris Armbrust.

Learn more about the Nome Schoolhosue, Dakota Fiber Mill and Bear Creek Felting HERE.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.