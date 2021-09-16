NDT - The Ranch at the Wilds on the Parade of Homes - Sept 16

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Troy Mattern with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is giving us a behind-the-front-door peed at the progress of The Ranch at The Wilds. This is one of the many properties you can see on the Fall Parade of Homes.

The Ranch at The Wilds has a clubhouse pool, pickleball courts, golf simulator and much more. Half of the units are already sold.

A grand opening celebration is happening on Tuesday, September 21. The ribbon cutting is at 3:30 p.m. and the open house is from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.