ND’s nursing shortage will likely get worse as COVID-19 cases rise, nursing president warns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s no secret North Dakota is short on nurses; Just this week Sanford Health officials stated Fargo alone could use up to 300 more nurses to handle COVID-19 cases.

“Eventually, I just fear that there’s going to be more people on the frontlines that are going to step away from the practice they love because there’s just no end in sight,” North Dakota Nurses Association President Tessa Johnson said.

As the state’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, the burden on nurses does too. Johnson says nurses will only continue to be overwhelmed with patient loads and ratios, which puts them at a higher risk of burnout.

“I don’t blame the ones who leave. It’s hard,” Johnson said.

Johnson adds while the public perception is that mandatory vaccines are forcing droves of nurses out the door, she says that’s just not the case.

“It’s that the capacities are high, the sick people are getting sicker, we’re filling up beds quicker and quicker. Nurses are just ending it because we just can’t take much more. We’re at a worse situation now than we were last year at this time and that’s terrifying for us,” she said.

A long-term care nurse, Johnson says the last year and a half has been emotional and draining both inside her facility and out due to the politicization of the pandemic. She says while she respects people’s feelings, she urges North Dakotans to base their opinions on information from credible and real sources for the benefit of nurses across the state.

“I truly beg North Dakotans who, for their whole life have called the nurse next door, just listen with an open-mind and then make the best decision for you.”

150 travel nurses have been hired in Fargo to help combat the shortage and influx of patients. Sanford says it’s also offering increased wages, sign-on bonuses and other perks to attract more potential employees.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.