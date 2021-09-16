Mosquito spraying scheduled tonight in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The cities of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks will be spraying for mosquitoes Thursday night. It’s scheduled to go from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

City officials say the West Nile Virus has been identified in the Grand Forks region, so city officials are urging residents to take extra precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

To help reduce your risk of getting West Nile virus, the Health Department recommends the following protective measures:

Use insect repellent that contains DEET.

Limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when possible.

Eliminate standing water around homes (e.g., buckets, flowerpots, old tires, wading pools and birdbaths).

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.