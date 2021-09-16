Advertisement

More than 200 Minnesota ICU beds in use due to COVID-19

(Kyle Green | AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Minnesota has climbed to more than 200 for the first time this year, fueling concerns from health officials about shrinking capacity at hospitals statewide.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters on Wednesday that 718 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 including 208 in intensive care. Malcolm said Minnesota hospitals were “very full” of patients with other critical conditions even before virus cases began increasing.

As of Monday, more than 3.3 million Minnesotans 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

