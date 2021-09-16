Metro crash leads to serious injuries, charges possible

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcycle vs car crash along a popular road leads to serious injuries.

Fargo Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 15 around 8:15 p.m. they responded to the crash in the 4600 block of University Dr. S.

The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger were not wearing helmets and had to be rushed to the hospital for serious injuries.

The motorcyclist is a 22-year-old man from Prior Lake, MN. The passenger on the bike is a 32-year-old Fargo woman.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old girl from Fargo, and her passenger were not hurt in the crash.

The crash reports indicates officers are looking into charges against the driver of the motorcycle and the car.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.