‘It’s like a punch in the gut’: Moorhead business reports break-in

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local small business is asking for the community’s help after employees say one of their vans was broken into.

Shane Busby who works for Hands Down Flooring and Tile in Moorhead said on Sept. 15 they discovered a broken van window and thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment gone.

”It’s like a punch in the gut. We are doing out best as a small company just to survive. It’s not the easiest time to start a business.” said Busby.

He says it’s a big loss for a business of just 10 employees.

“Adds up to a lot of value,” said Busby, “There were really important to our job. Had to scramble to get tools together so we could keep on going and take care of our customers.”

They filed a police report and they are asking the community to keep an eye out for anyone selling tools or equipment online.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.