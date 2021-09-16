Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
WFPD Assistant Chief personnel file revealed after being placed on paid administrative leave
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
West Fargo Police Department announces resignation of Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Records: Moorhead victim shot at ‘point blank range’ at least five times

Latest News

The community is invited to have a lunch with United Way to help families in need. Each meal...
Having a lunch with United Way to help a family in need
Alex Murdaugh is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud
Florida vaccine advocate Lisa Wilson lost six unvaccinated family members to COVID-19.
Fla. vaccine advocate loses 6 unvaccinated family members to COVID-19 in 3 weeks
Outagamie County releases audio of 911 call which reported zebras running loose in Seymour
VIDEO: Zebras on the loose spotted in Wisconsin
U.S. Border Patrol agents came upon a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old boy. A note left...
Border Patrol agents find 2 children abandoned near Rio Grande