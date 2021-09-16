Advertisement

House break-in, West Fargo man arrested

Brandon Pedersen
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say a man has been arrested after breaking into a home in Fargo. Just after 7pm Wednesday, officers were called to the 1500 block of 7 Ave. S. for a report of a burglary at an abandoned house. As officers were responding, they say the suspect had broken into an occupied home.

They’ve identified the suspect as 29-year-old Brandon Pedersen of West Fargo. Police say he ran out of the house, but officers quickly set up a perimeter and found him hiding in the 1400 block of 7 Ave. S.

Pederson was arrested for felony trespassing and unrelated warrants. He is connected to another home intrusion case in the area over the summer. Click here to see our reporting on that.

