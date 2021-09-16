Having a lunch with United Way to help a family in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is invited to have a lunch with United Way to help families in need. Each meal sold will help lift local families out of poverty.

All meals will be prepackaged and ready to go. It will include:

· Jennie-O hot turkey sandwich on a fresh Hornbacher’s bun

· Old Dutch chips

· Kemps frozen treat

· Pepsi or Aquafina beverage

From the sale of each meal, it will:

· Reducing homelessness

· Providing food for people who are hungry

· Helping children get school supplies they need to be successful

· Increasing access to counseling for children

· Connecting people with job training

The suggested donation is $5.00. The takeout meal will be available at all eight local Hornbachers locations from 11:00am to 1:00pm today.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.