Grand Forks to Hold Vaccine Clinic, $50 eGift Cards for First Dose

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You can get a $50 e-Gift card if you get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at an upcoming clinic in Grand Forks.

It’s scheduled for September 22nd from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

The virtual gift card will be given to anyone who’s at least 12 years old. Support Small Love Local e-gift cards will be distributed to their email provided at time of scheduling. The Support Small Love Local program and e-gift card are designed to support the local Grand Forks business community and can only be used at participating retailers. The dollars stay local and benefit our retailers, restaurants, co-ops, and attractions in Grand Forks.

For more information on how you can register to get a shot, you can register at http://www.grandforksgov.com/covidrewards or by calling the COVID-19 hotline, 701-780-6358.

