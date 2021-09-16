First Alert Weather Day Continues...

TONIGHT - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Some storms may be strong to severe in our eastern counties from midday to the evening. Hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado are possible. More showers and thunder (non-severe) possible through early tomorrow morning.

FRIDAY: Clouds clear out on Friday but temperatures will be a little on the cool side under high pressure. Most areas warm only into the 60s.

THE WEEKEND: A wonderful last weekend of summer - temperatures warm into upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds! Saturday will be on the windy side with gusts in the 30 mph range out of the south. That southerly wind will usher in even warmer air for Sunday with some folks very close to 90!

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Monday isn’t likely to be as warm as the weekend, but it still should be near-seasonal in the mid-70s. However, there is also a chance for some showers and potentially some rumbles of thunder developing later in the day. Some areas could potentially see locally heavy rainfall. These showers linger into Tuesday morning before exiting east. Behind this system, temperatures look much cooler! Highs look to be only in the 50s and 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Cooler. Low: 50. High: 69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, and warmer. Low: 49. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Fairly sunny and breezy. Warm! Low: 65. High: 89.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers/thunder. Low: 63. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of morning showers. Low: 57. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. Low: 46. High: 64.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. High: 68.

