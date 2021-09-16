Advertisement

Chicago forces game five

Leo Pina, FM Redhawks(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Chicago Dogs scored five runs in the first inning — including a grand slam by T.J. Bennett — and didn’t look back on their way to an 11-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game 4 of the best-of-five American Association North Division Championship Series in front of 886 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday night.

With the win, Chicago forces a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NDCS on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Dogs got 11 runs on 15 hits and were led by a great pitching performance from LHP Christian Friedrich (1-1, 3.00 ERA) — he gave up just one run on nine hits in eight innings pitched. RHP Bret Helton (1-1, 10.12 ERA) got the loss for Fargo-Moorhead after giving up seven runs on eight hits in three innings of work.

Correlle Prime hit a solo home run in the eighth inning for the RedHawks’ only run of the game.

The RedHawks and Dogs will meet for Game 5 in the best-of-five North Division Championship Series on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field. RHP Ryan Flores (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 7.1 IP) will start for Fargo-Moorhead and RHP Jordan Kipper (1-0, 1.28 ERA, 7 IP) will get the start for Chicago. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the American Association Finals to face the Kansas City Monarchs.

