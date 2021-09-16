11B battle set for Friday between Kindred, Central Cass

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another big Class B matchup set to highlight this week’s action. The undefeated Central Cass Squirrels taking on the one-loss Kindred Vikings.

“There’s going to be emotions and football is an emotional game. It’s exciting.” said Kindred Head Coach Matt Crane, “You want them to play with passion and energy but at the same time keep your head right and do the little things and don’t play outside of yourself. That’s the message we’re going to give to the kids and we’ll see how it shakes out.”

The Squirrels are now at 4-0 to start the year after blanking the Oakes Tornados last week. Despite the early tests so far this season, they know Kindred may be their biggest.

Squirrel Coach Tommy Butler talked to us after their win against Oakes, saying that “We’re always looking forward to the next one. 4-0 is hard to do. It’s really hard to do. So we’ll enjoy this but then it’s Kindred next week.”

His players were already looking ahead right after the game, Junior Defensive Back Jack Cooper told us that it’s a “Big game next week against Kindred. They’re a good team. We’ve just got to be doing the same thing we did last week and be ready, and kick some butt.”

Kindred with only one loss on their record, falling in Week 2 to Hillsboro Central Valley. They are undefeated in conference play though and can take over first place in the South East division with a win on Friday.

“We’ve got to take care of the football. In games like that, turnovers are huge.” Crane said, “So we’re going to preach ball security. We’re going to preach trying to get those turnovers and get as many possessions as we can against those guys because we’re going to need every one of them. Every year it seems like it comes down to the wire with that team and this year’s probably going to be no different.”

These two teams have played in each of the last two seasons, with the Vikings winning both. Their 2020 game was a 22-20 win for Kindred.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.