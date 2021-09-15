WFPD Assistant Chief personnel file revealed following being placed on paid administrative leave

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s still unclear why the West Fargo Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Valley News Live obtained Boyer’s employee personnel file and it appears to show him as a model police officer.

In the nearly 450 page file we received, there were no indications of other internal investigations or disciplinary actions brought against boyer in more than 15 years of him being on the force.

Although, we’re told the current internal investigation is ongoing.

