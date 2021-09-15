Advertisement

WFPD Assistant Chief personnel file revealed following being placed on paid administrative leave

West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer(West Fargo Police Chief)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s still unclear why the West Fargo Police Department’s Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Valley News Live obtained Boyer’s employee personnel file and it appears to show him as a model police officer.

In the nearly 450 page file we received, there were no indications of other internal investigations or disciplinary actions brought against boyer in more than 15 years of him being on the force.

Although, we’re told the current internal investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
Detroit Lakes fire
‘We’ll get our chins up and try again.’: Businesses plan to rebuild after Detroit Lakes fire leaves little to salvage

Latest News

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS
Fargo North High students continue conversation about mental health
10:00PM Weather Sept. 14
10:00PM Weather Sept. 14
10:00PM News Sept. 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News Sept. 14 - Part 1
Mental Health Matters- September 14, 2021
Mental Health Matter- September 14, 2021