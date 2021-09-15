West Fargo Police Department announces resignation of Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative for the West Fargo Police Department has informed Valley News Live that Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer has resigned. The effective date is October 1st. He will remain on paid administrative leave until that time. The internal investigation against Boyer continues. The department is not releasing further information at this time. Valley News Live will continue to follow this developing story.

