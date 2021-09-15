Advertisement

West Fargo Police Department announces resignation of Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer

Effective date for resignation is October 1st
By Tom Tucker
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative for the West Fargo Police Department has informed Valley News Live that Assistant Police Chief Jerry Boyer has resigned. The effective date is October 1st. He will remain on paid administrative leave until that time. The internal investigation against Boyer continues. The department is not releasing further information at this time. Valley News Live will continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

