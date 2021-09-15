Advertisement

Valley News Live Weather Kid Program is Back

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Luther Family Ford Weather Kid program is back at Valley News Live this school year. The program kicks off on Thursday, September 16.

School-age kids from 9-18 years of age are eligible and the lucky winners are invited to come into our Valley News Live studio, learn how Hutch prepares his Weather forecast, and be on air with him during the 5:00 p.m. weather on KVLY.

You can sign up at Luther Family Ford located at 3302 36th Street South in Fargo, or by clicking here at Valleynewslive.com.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HOUSING MARKET
Change is brewing in real estate market
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Moorhead homicide suspect in custody
police lights graphic
Elderly woman dies in Perham, MN crash

Latest News

NDDoT map of improvement for I-94 in West Fargo
NDDoT proposes improvements to I-94 in West Fargo
NDT - Daily Motivation - September 15
NDT - Daily Motivation - September 15
NDT - A Cutting Edge: Gallery Of Jewelry - September 15
NDT - A Cutting Edge: Gallery Of Jewelry - September 15
Face coverings
Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate