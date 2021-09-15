Suspect on the run after home break-in

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A suspect is still on the run after breaking into a home in Breckenridge. Police learned someone had broken into the home-- with forced entry-- in the 1400 block of Mendehall Avenue just before 1 AM Monday. They say the suspect ran after being confronted by the homeowner.

Police want to assure the public they are actively investigating. They urge homeowners to install a security system, keep the exterior of their home well-lit and have someone check on your home if you’ll be away for an extended period.

