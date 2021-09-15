Records: Moorhead victim shot at ‘point blank range’ at least five times

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Newly filed court documents are shedding a disturbing light on last week’s homicide in Moorhead.

26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, Minn., is charged with second-degree murder with intent, but without premeditation, for the shooting death of 32-year-old Abdi Abdi, of Fargo. A Clay County judge set Haji-Mohamed’s bail at $1 million with conditions and $2 million without conditions Wednesday morning.

Moorhead Police were called to the 3000 block of 17th St. S. on Sept. 10 for a report of shots fired, and later found Abdi Abdi dead on scene from numerous gunshot wounds.

Court documents say officers determined Abdi drove to Casey’s gas station on 30th Ave. S., with a few other people earlier in the evening on Sept. 10. Abdi stayed in the car while the other passengers went inside. Documents say while Abdi was in the car, another vehicle dropped off Haji-Mohamed at the apartment complex to the north of the gas station.

Documents say Haji-Mohamed walked past the car Abdi was in, went into the gas station and bought cigarettes. Surveillance video shows Haji-Mohamed leaving the gas station and stopping at Abdi’s car and casually talking with the people inside the car before walking away.

Documents say Abdi drove away from the gas station and Haji-Mohamed followed. Abdi was at an apartment complex smoking a cigarette when Haji-Mohamed exited his vehicle and started chasing Abdi while shooting a 9 mm pistol at him twice, documents say. Video surveillance shows at one point, Haji-Mohamed dropped the magazine clip from the weapon which also made him drop his wallet. Officers later located Haji-Mohamed’s wallet and ID from the scene.

Video surveillance shows Abdi and Haji-Mohamed running through a parking lot where documents state Haji-Mohamed fired an additional five rounds at Abdi. Court documents say Haji-Mohamed caught up with Abdi on the next block as he was laying on the ground and fired five more shots into Abdi’s body at point blank range and killed him.

It’s unknown what motive and relationship Haji-Mohamed and Abdi had.

Valley News Live spoke to two of Abdi’s friends Wednesday morning who state Abdi ‘was a great family and friends he was trying his best.’ Another friend told our reporter Abdi ‘was a laid-back person and liked everyone.’

‘I don’t see why someone would want him dead, he did nothing wrong to anyone he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Yeah, he did his typical partying, but he wasn’t the type to hurt anyone. He will be missed dearly. GOD REST HIS SOUL,’ one of Abdi’s friends wrote in a statement to Valley News Live.

Haji-Mohamed will be seen again in court next month.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.