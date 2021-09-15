Advertisement

Parade of Homes tours to explore potential new homes

The Parade of Homes offers 27 entries that features newly constructed homes in Fargo, West Fargo, and Horace. The tours will be on September 18th to 19th and 25th to 26th from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you are in the market for a new home or even your first, you are in luck. The Parade of Homes is back, and you can now schedule a tour.

There are brand new homes and fresh renovations. Attendees can check out the hottest trends in the housing market. It is the perfect time to gather ideas about building a new home or even remodeling your existing space.

Tickets can be found at paradefm.com. It is free admission. Magazines for the home tour can also be found in all Hornbacher’s stores. It includes homes ordered by location with at-a-glace highlights, a removable map and home indexes sorted by location, participant, and category.

