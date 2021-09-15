Advertisement

New mobile app gives Minnesotans access to their immunization record faster

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - There’s a new app that can give Minnesotans faster access to their immunization records, including information about their COVID-19 vaccination. The app is called “Docket.”

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state is seeing more demand from people for easier access to their own vaccination information. So far in 2021, MDH has gotten more than 33,000 requests for immunization records and more than 19,000 of those requests were made since July 1st. For comparison, the department got around 12,000 requests in 2020 and 13,000 requests in 2019.

