New MN app collects tips of threats against schools, places of worship

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators in Minnesota are trying to make it easier than ever to report suspicious and concerning behavior all from the comfort of your home.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s new ‘See it, Say it, Send it’ app has already been downloaded nearly 50,000 times within its first month and is helping detectives get to the bottom of any dangerous plots or threats to schools and places of worship.

It’s not an app meant to help solve crimes that have already occurred, rather one to stop any potential violence from ever happening.

“If there’s information about an individual that’s playing video games online that’s talking about wanting to do mass violence at a school, that may not always be obvious where that tip needs to go. So, the tip then can come into us and we can make the connection to interrupt that act of violence,” MN BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

With the snap of a picture and some basic, but detailed information, your tip can be sent to investigators almost instantly and with the option of staying anonymous.

“This isn’t designed to report someone doesn’t seem right to them. We want specific information we can act upon,” Evans said.

So far, the BCA says it’s received four tips via the app with one of those being referred for further investigation.

Evans emphasizes the tips his agency is looking for are related to schools and places of worship, but says potential tips on other crimes or incidents won’t be ignored.

“We have professionals that evaluate that information and if it’s not criminal and it ends up not being suspicious then that information goes away,” he said.

Evans says at the end of the day, if you feel like you have important information on suspicious behavior, report it. He says investigators would rather be safe and look into something than to not have the information at all.

“Remember, there might be other pieces of information that we’re aware of that this could really be the missing key that really puts the puzzle together,’ Evans said.

