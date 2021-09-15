NDT - Wish Wednesday with Make-A-Wish and Landon’s Light Foundation - Sept 15

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When a child faces a healthcare challenge, there are caring people who are ready to help. During childhood cancer awareness month, we check in with Make-A-Wish and the Landon’s Light Foundation to learn about how they’re helping local children and families.

Contact Make-A-Wish North Dakota: //wish.org/northdakota or 701-280-9474

Contact Landon’s Light Foundation: landonslight.org or 701-261-2879

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.