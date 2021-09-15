Advertisement

NDT - Wish Wednesday with Make-A-Wish and Landon’s Light Foundation - Sept 15

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - When a child faces a healthcare challenge, there are caring people who are ready to help. During childhood cancer awareness month, we check in with Make-A-Wish and the Landon’s Light Foundation to learn about how they’re helping local children and families.

Contact Make-A-Wish North Dakota: //wish.org/northdakota or 701-280-9474

Contact Landon’s Light Foundation: landonslight.org or 701-261-2879

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HOUSING MARKET
Change is brewing in real estate market
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Moorhead homicide suspect in custody
police lights graphic
Elderly woman dies in Perham, MN crash

Latest News

Point of View KX4 - Biden/Fauci FB 0913
President Biden meets Trump fans, Dr. Fauci open to travel mandates
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Records: Moorhead victim shot at ‘point blank range’ at least five times
New mobile app gives Minnesotans access to their immunization record faster
NDT - Wine & Dine Part 2 - September 15
NDT - Wine & Dine with The Village - Sept 15