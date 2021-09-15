Advertisement

NDT - Wine & Dine with The Village - Sept 15

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wine & Dine is a fundraising gala for The Village Family Service Center. They are celebrating their 15th year with an in-person event on Friday, November 12.

Volunteer Hannah Sorenson and Chef Eric Watson join us to talk about the event, and give Lisa and Jordan a taste of what guests can expect.

The Village provides behavioral health services; these include mental health counseling, in-home family therapy, adoption and pregnancy options counseling, and the Financial Resource Center which offers debt management and budgeting advice. The Village also operates the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Reserve your table or learn more about the Wine & Dine event HERE.

