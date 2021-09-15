Advertisement

NDDoT proposes improvements to I-94 in West Fargo

The department is asking for public input and comments to be submitted before Sept. 30
NDDoT map of improvement for I-94 in West Fargo
NDDoT map of improvement for I-94 in West Fargo(NDDoT (Youtube))
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pre-recorded presentation from the North Dakota Department of Transportation was posted on Sept. 15 with details on their proposed improvements to I-94 in West Fargo.

The improvements include construction to both the east and westbound lanes of I-94 from east of Exit 342 to west of Exit 346, a total of 3.5 miles. The NDDoT predicts the project will cost $18 million, and will take place during the summer/fall of 2022 and the summer/fall of 2023.

The department asks all written statements or comments about this project be postmarked or emailed by September 30, 2021, to James Rath, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505 or email: jrath@nd.gov with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

