Advertisement

Kim Potter Files Motion To Dismiss First-Degree Manslaughter Charge In Daunte Wright Shooting

Kim Potter
Kim Potter
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss a new manslaughter charge against the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter says she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her stun gun as Wright was trying to drive away from officers. Prosecutors charged her with second-degree manslaughter. The first-degree manslaughter count was added earlier this month after Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office took over the case.

Her attorneys filed a motion Wednesday seeking to dismiss the new charge, saying she wasn’t aware the weapon she held was a gun and she was justified in using force to stop Wright because he had created a dangerous situation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HOUSING MARKET
Change is brewing in real estate market
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
WFPD Assistant Chief personnel file revealed after being placed on paid administrative leave
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone

Latest News

Small Town Spotlight - Lisbon, ND
Small Town Spotlight - Lisbon, ND
Millions of businesses are desperate for employees.
Michelle Kommer addresses ND workforce challenges
Point of View KX4 - Biden/Fauci FB 0913
President Biden meets Trump fans, Dr. Fauci open to travel mandates
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Records: Moorhead victim shot at ‘point blank range’ at least five times