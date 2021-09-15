Fargo North High students continue conversation about mental health

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the need for discussions on mental health.

Students from Fargo North High School, through their mental health matters organization, are attempting to keep the conversation going.

“It’s time to start talking about mental health and normalizing those conversations because there is such a stigma around it,” said Faith Schatzke, Fargo North senior & Mental Health Matters organizer.

Tuesday night, the group hosted their “Break the Silence” event at Broadway Square to continue engaging with their peers and community members about the topic of mental health.

During the event, dozens of people got a chance to view the Fargo Police Department’s “Break the Silence” documentary, which explores the stories of people closely affected by suicide and mental illness.

“It was really impactful to have somebody pushing so hard for suicide awareness and I think it’s something we really needed,” said Schatzke.

Schatzke also says it’s important to have events like these to hopefully reach as many people struggling with mental stability.

“It’s ok to ask for help. It’s ok to talk about your depressive or anxiety thoughts, your suicidal thoughts and to get help,” she said.

Mental Health Matters was started last year to help students deal with mental illness.

Schatzke says this year the group plans to host more community events as well as attempting to get some of the younger students in the school involved in their efforts.

