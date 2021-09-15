Advertisement

Fargo Liquor Control Board recommends further liquor license suspension for embattled nightclub

The Fargo Liquor Control Board voted to recommend the further suspension of the liquor license...
The Fargo Liquor Control Board voted to recommend the further suspension of the liquor license for the Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, the Fargo Liquor Control Board voted 4-1 to recommend the further suspension of the liquor license for The Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub. The decision sets up for an important meeting next week with the city commissioners on the future of the embattled establishment.

Many of the board members are asking the nightclub and it’s legal team to make the necessary changes. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski asked the board to deny the recommendation to the city commissioners citing deception and concerns with the ownership group. Earlier this year a man was shot and killed outside the nightclub.

One of the changes that club has made is in management, with Mballu Brown taking over the general manger position. Brown and the legal representation are just asking for a chance to show that they can make the changes to run the business.

“And I have all of my money into this business and I work hard to earn this money,” said Brown at the Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting on Wednesday. “So I want to make sure everything run fine. This is why I decide to be manager to be there and see that things run smoothly.”

The Fargo City Commissioners will meet on Sept. 20 to decide the fate of the liquor license at 4p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HOUSING MARKET
Change is brewing in real estate market
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
WFPD Assistant Chief personnel file revealed after being placed on paid administrative leave
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone

Latest News

Suspect on the run after home break-in
Afghanistan evacuation.
Claims of Americans left in Afghanistan fuels investigation, Pt. 2
A U.S military aircraft takes off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Claims of Americans left in Afghanistan fuels investigation, Pt. 1
COVID-19
Does one COVID-19 vaccine offer the most protection against breakthrough infections? Experts say no