Fargo Liquor Control Board recommends further liquor license suspension for embattled nightclub

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Wednesday, the Fargo Liquor Control Board voted 4-1 to recommend the further suspension of the liquor license for The Africa International Restaurant and Nightclub. The decision sets up for an important meeting next week with the city commissioners on the future of the embattled establishment.

Many of the board members are asking the nightclub and it’s legal team to make the necessary changes. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski asked the board to deny the recommendation to the city commissioners citing deception and concerns with the ownership group. Earlier this year a man was shot and killed outside the nightclub.

One of the changes that club has made is in management, with Mballu Brown taking over the general manger position. Brown and the legal representation are just asking for a chance to show that they can make the changes to run the business.

“And I have all of my money into this business and I work hard to earn this money,” said Brown at the Fargo Liquor Control Board meeting on Wednesday. “So I want to make sure everything run fine. This is why I decide to be manager to be there and see that things run smoothly.”

The Fargo City Commissioners will meet on Sept. 20 to decide the fate of the liquor license at 4p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.