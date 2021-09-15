Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HOUSING MARKET
Change is brewing in real estate market
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Although security experts say that the average iPhone, iPad and Mac user generally need not...
Apple fixes security hole reportedly used to hack an iPhone
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Moorhead homicide suspect in custody
police lights graphic
Elderly woman dies in Perham, MN crash

Latest News

Point of View KX4 - Biden/Fauci FB 0913
President Biden meets Trump fans, Dr. Fauci open to travel mandates
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
Records: Moorhead victim shot at ‘point blank range’ at least five times