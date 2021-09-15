Advertisement

Bemidji Police asking for help in search for missing woman

Chupp was last seen September 13
Chupp was last seen September 13
By Michael Collett
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

23-year-old Stephanie Chupp was last seen Monday morning around 6:45 am near the 1900 block of Park Ave.

Stephanie is 5′02″ tall and 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

She may have been in a white Pontiac Grand Prix, with Minnesota license plate 655RVZ.

Anyone with information regarding Stephanie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

