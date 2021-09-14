Advertisement

WATCH: 12-year-old driver leads officers on a pursuit in stolen SUV

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old is facing charges after deputies said he led them on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office received three calls about what appeared to be a juvenile recklessly driving an SUV Sunday afternoon in the Las Alturas area of New Mexico.

According to Doña Ana Sheriff Kim Stewart, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle to no avail and a pursuit occurred through residential areas.

Stewart said the SUV slowed in a parking lot and three passengers ranging in age from 12-15 jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The driver kept going and drove into oncoming traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

According to the sheriff, the 12-year-old had ammunition for a 9mm handgun in his possession, which led to deputies finding a handgun that had been thrown out of the moving vehicle.

Stewart said the 12-year-old was booked on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit burglary of a vehicle, in addition to aggravated fleeing of law enforcement and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

The three other passengers were detained and have since been released to their parents. There are currently no charges pending against them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
UPDATE: Moorhead shooting victim identified

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike, says new Woodward book
LIVE: Biden speaks at Build Back America event in Golden, Colorado
Groups representing the tribes sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to...
US tribes demand emergency protection for wolves
Police say officers went inside and used a stun gun on the man while arresting him. He became...
Judge suspends Minnesota’s tougher standards on deadly force
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying