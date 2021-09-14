‘This Isn’t Just A Man’s World’: State Patrol Pushes To Hire Female Troopers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has some lopsided numbers they are trying to fix. Only 10% of troopers in the entire state are female – just 61 women. The state patrol is making a major push to even out the force.

Her job is sometimes heavy but Trooper April Alle says it’s rewarding too, making roads safer and helping those in peril: “It’s the best job in the world and I absolutely love it.”

The former school bus driver and mother of two choose the career three years ago.

“I’m working full time with two kids at home and it’s completely doable. The state patrol has been phenomenal with me and helping with a schedule and everything to make it a completely easy thing to do,” she said.

It’s a story the state patrol is trying to share because only 10% of troopers, 61 out of 612, are women.

“We would obviously like to grow that. It’s not reflective of the workforce in general. It’s way behind the curve of the workforce in general,” said Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer, a 23 year Minnesota State Patrol veteran.

So they are making a major push to recruit more troopers like Alle.

“I do think women seem to be better prepared at dealing communication that is required for this requires which is most of this job. It’s about how you treat people and what’s required for the job,” she said.

State Patrol is also actively trying to get more troopers of color, trying to better reflect and respect the population. The goal is to get half of the people in the force to be women.

A goal for a career Alle says is sustainable and attainable.

“This isn’t just a man’s world, that women can do it too,” she said.

The state patrol is so eager to hire new troopers they are willing to pay 80- to-100% of the salary during training. State Patrol pays troopers about $60,000 to $80,000 a year.

They require a two- or four-year degree in any subject and are taking applications through Sept. 19.

More hiring info from State Patrol:

The Minnesota State Patrol opened the recruiting application process on Aug. 23 for both traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) applications.

Applications are being accepted at mntrooper.com through Sept. 19

The traditional application process is for anyone currently in law enforcement or who has a POST License.

The Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) is for people with no law enforcement experience. All you need is a 2- or 4-year degree in any field to apply.

If you are accepted to the LETO program, the State Patrol pays for your schooling to receive your POST License and also 80 percent of your salary while going to school.

During the academy, cadets get 100 percent of the trooper salary.

Trooper salary begins at $31 an hour, which is comparable to other agencies

However, troopers get a take-home vehicle. A trooper’s day starts in their driveway, the moment they get into their vehicle. Excellent health care benefits. Pension and paid parental leave.

There are currently 61 female state troopers out of 612 state troopers in the Minnesota State Patrol

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.