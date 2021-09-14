Advertisement

Records: Fargo contractor working without license banned from doing business in ND

Gavel- AP Images
Gavel- AP Images(AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Cass County Judge has banned a Fargo contractor from doing business in North Dakota due to consumer fraud and licensing law violations.

The decision comes after a lawsuit from the Attorney General’s Office against Steve Mitchell, who documents say has been doing business as FM Mechanical.

Documents say Mitchell has been operating without a contractor’s license and performed ‘poor’ workmanship. Mitchell also violated a 2020 agreement that required Mitchell to refund a customer $8,000 before he could operate as a contractor in North Dakota again.

Documents in the civil suit state contracting jobs valued at $4,000 or more must be done by licensed contractors.

Mitchell has been ordered to pay $3,982.00 in restitution.

