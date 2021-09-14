NDT - United Way Community Kickoff Event - Sept 14

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The purpose of the event is to invite our community to learn about how we can come together and make this community we call home a great place for everyone. It’s happening at noon on Tuesday, September 14.

Speakers include:

• Karla Isley, newly named President & CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay

• Ashley Littlewolf, Career Coach for Southeastern North Dakota Community Action who helps

• Jodi Duncan, 2021 Volunteer Campaign Chair and President of Flint Group

About Career Coaches and United Way’s work:

• The event focuses on United Way’s work to help lift people out of poverty while helping individuals enter the workforce into high demand careers.

• When the community invests in United Way, you help provide caring, knowledgeable Career Coaches that break down the barriers that once stood in the way between motivated people and a successful career that can support themselves and their families.

• A career coach, in partnership with determination from people across our community, means we can stop the cycle of poverty one family at a time and change the future of our local community.

• United Way is leading the charge to reduce hunger and homelessness, help prepare children to succeed, and providing people support to obtain independence. When you give to United Way, together we can put opportunity in the hands of our neighbors in Cass and Clay counties and lift people out of poverty.

