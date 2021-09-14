Advertisement

NDT - United Way Community Kickoff Event - Sept 14

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The purpose of the event is to invite our community to learn about how we can come together and make this community we call home a great place for everyone. It’s happening at noon on Tuesday, September 14.

Speakers include:

• Karla Isley, newly named President & CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay

• Ashley Littlewolf, Career Coach for Southeastern North Dakota Community Action who helps

• Jodi Duncan, 2021 Volunteer Campaign Chair and President of Flint Group

About Career Coaches and United Way’s work:

• The event focuses on United Way’s work to help lift people out of poverty while helping individuals enter the workforce into high demand careers.

• When the community invests in United Way, you help provide caring, knowledgeable Career Coaches that break down the barriers that once stood in the way between motivated people and a successful career that can support themselves and their families.

• A career coach, in partnership with determination from people across our community, means we can stop the cycle of poverty one family at a time and change the future of our local community.

• United Way is leading the charge to reduce hunger and homelessness, help prepare children to succeed, and providing people support to obtain independence. When you give to United Way, together we can put opportunity in the hands of our neighbors in Cass and Clay counties and lift people out of poverty.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
UPDATE: Moorhead shooting victim identified

Latest News

NDT - A New Fall Semester At UND - September 14
NDT - A New School Year at UND - Sept 14
NDT - Social Security Scams - September 14
NDT - AARP Warns of Social Security Scams - Sept 14
NDT - Salvation Army's Fall Coats For Kids - September 14
NDT - Coats for Kids Clothing Drive - Sept 14
NDT - Top Talkers - September 14
NDT - Top Talkers for September 14