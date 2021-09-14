NDT - A New School Year at UND - Sept 14
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost joins us to highlight some of the impressive projects going on at the university, including:
- A slight increase in enrollment, including a nearly 9% uptick in new freshmen
- Additions to campus that are ready this fall or in the near future
- What messages UND is stressing to the campus community to help keep students healthy and safe
