NDT - A New School Year at UND - Sept 14

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost joins us to highlight some of the impressive projects going on at the university, including:

  • A slight increase in enrollment, including a nearly 9% uptick in new freshmen
  • Additions to campus that are ready this fall or in the near future
  • What messages UND is stressing to the campus community to help keep students healthy and safe

