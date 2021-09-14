NDT - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farm - Sept 14

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Celebrate Fall in Fargo at the family-friendly event, formerly known as Fall Festival. It’s happening September 18-19 and 25-26, 2021.

Free activities include a straw bale maze, visiting with the strolling clown, and playing carnival games such as Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, Football Toss, Mini Golf, and Plinko. Stop by the Pumpkin Patch for a family photo or to purchase the perfect pumpkin to bring home while supplies last.

Purchase an Activity Pass and take part in even more fall festivities such as:

Making a fall art project*

Temporary tattoos*

Decorating a mini pumpkin*

Ride in the Barrel Train* (available September 19, 25, and 26 only)

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides*

*These items require the purchase of an activity pass from the ticket office in the Bunkhouse.

The price of the activity pass is as follows:

1 activity - $3.00

4 activities - $6.00

6 activities - $8.00

8 activities - $10.00

10 activities - $12.00

The same activity pass can be used by all guests in your party.

