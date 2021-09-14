Advertisement

NDT - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farm - Sept 14

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Celebrate Fall in Fargo at the family-friendly event, formerly known as Fall Festival. It’s happening September 18-19 and 25-26, 2021.

Free activities include a straw bale maze, visiting with the strolling clown, and playing carnival games such as Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, Football Toss, Mini Golf, and Plinko. Stop by the Pumpkin Patch for a family photo or to purchase the perfect pumpkin to bring home while supplies last.

Purchase an Activity Pass and take part in even more fall festivities such as:

  • Making a fall art project*
  • Temporary tattoos*
  • Decorating a mini pumpkin*
  • Ride in the Barrel Train* (available September 19, 25, and 26 only)
  • Horse-drawn Carriage Rides*

*These items require the purchase of an activity pass from the ticket office in the Bunkhouse. 

The price of the activity pass is as follows:

  • 1 activity - $3.00
  • 4 activities - $6.00
  • 6 activities - $8.00
  • 8 activities - $10.00
  • 10 activities - $12.00

The same activity pass can be used by all guests in your party.

