NDT - Coats for Kids Clothing Drive - Sept 14

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The annual Coats for Kids & Families Coat Drive with the Salvation Army of Fargo started on Friday, September 10, at all 8 local Hornbacher’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The Salvation Army is looking to collect new and gently used coats and winter apparel for children, families, and individuals throughout the area, with the greatest need focusing on kids.

“We have been blessed to have Hornbacher’s as one of our community supporters for over a decade now, and we are so grateful for their cooperation in collecting coats for those in need in our community. We are continually surprised by how much the community rallies around this event each year, and by the quality of items that are donated. Last year, like every year that I’ve been working for The Salvation Army, we served hundreds of families in need of coats and winter apparel,” said Kristi Simmons, Public Relations & Volunteer Coordinator.

This coat drive will occur at all Hornbacher’s locations from September 10-20, 2021.

Most needed items include children’s sizes 6-16 coats and snow pants, and youth sizes in boots and gloves.

