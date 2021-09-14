Advertisement

Moorhead’s Haunted Corn Maze won’t open this season

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Halloween-must in Moorhead won’t be opening this ‘spooky season’ for the second year in a row.

The Haunted Corn Maze took to their Facebook page Monday afternoon and stated the decision was a difficult and heartbreaking one to make.

“Due to health concerns, the diversion project, a lot of work still needing to be done in the fields, as well as other mitigating factors that are beyond our control, this was our only viable option. We know that this is upsetting because having the Haunted Corn Maze has been a yearly tradition for a lot of you, as well as us. Let’s all cross our fingers that things will return to normal next year and that we will all be able to hang out again and have some fun. We extend a heartfelt thank you to you all for being understanding of the situation.”

The Moorhead attraction was also closed last year due to COVID-19.

