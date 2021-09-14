Advertisement

Moorhead homicide suspect is in custody

(WDBJ7)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say 26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed of Rochester, MN, has been taken into custody for the shooting death of Abdi Abdi.

On Friday, September 10th, police took numerous calls of gunshots in the 3000 block of 17th St. S. Police say on Monday, September 13th, officers from the Rochester Police Department, along with several other agencies, took Haji-Mohamed into custody without incident in Rochester, MN.

Haji-Mohamed is currently held on Felony 2nd Degree Murder charges in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition to the Clay County Correctional Facility.

Police say the relationship between Abdi and Haji-Mohamed is unknown; however, they believe this was not a random act of violence.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
UPDATE: Moorhead shooting victim identified

Latest News

Police say officers went inside and used a stun gun on the man while arresting him. He became...
Judge suspends Minnesota’s tougher standards on deadly force
Corn maze generic
Moorhead’s Haunted Corn Maze won’t open this season
Gavel- AP Images
Records: Fargo contractor working without license banned from doing business in ND
Noon News September 14 - Part 1
Noon News September 14 - Part 1