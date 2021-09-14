Moorhead homicide suspect is in custody

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say 26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed of Rochester, MN, has been taken into custody for the shooting death of Abdi Abdi.

On Friday, September 10th, police took numerous calls of gunshots in the 3000 block of 17th St. S. Police say on Monday, September 13th, officers from the Rochester Police Department, along with several other agencies, took Haji-Mohamed into custody without incident in Rochester, MN.

Haji-Mohamed is currently held on Felony 2nd Degree Murder charges in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition to the Clay County Correctional Facility.

Police say the relationship between Abdi and Haji-Mohamed is unknown; however, they believe this was not a random act of violence.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.