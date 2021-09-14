MN DNR lifts wildfire-related burning restrictions in 14 counties

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting on Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is lifting burning restrictions in 14 counties.

The DNR states “continued favorable weather has improved wildfire risk for much of northern Minnesota.”

The counties include Beltrami, Becker, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Ottertail, St. Louis, Roseau, and Wadena.

However, the DNR says the wildfire risk remains along the northeastern tip of the state. Burn restrictions will remain in effect for Cook and Lake counties under the Class III restrictions.

Class III restrictions are as follows:

No campfires are allowed for dispersed, remote, or backcountry camping on all state, county, or private lands. Camping stoves are permitted.

Attended campfires in established fire rings associated with a home, cabin, campground, or resort are allowed.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits. People should check with their local community for any additional restrictions.

Open burning permits are restricted.

An Area of Closure around the Greenwood Fire remains in place and is not affected by the updated burning restrictions.

