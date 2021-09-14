Advertisement

Jade Presents to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert

An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.(CDC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Michael Collett
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the Delta variant and Covid-19 cases throughout the country rise, one organization in the Red River River Valley is stepping up to keep others safe.

Jade Presents posted on their Facebook page Monday evening saying all patrons and staff at the upcoming Deep Sea Diver performance will be required to show proof of Full Vaccination, or show proof of a valid Negative Covid-19 PCR test taken in the past 48 hours, in addition to wearing a mask.

If you are vaccinated, you are asked to do one of the following:

  • Present the physical original vaccination card
  • Present a physical copy of the original vaccination card
  • Present a clear screenshot of the original vaccination card

If you are unvaccinated, you are asked to do one of the following:

  • Present the physical negative results (must be dated, time-stamped & match the name on ID)
  • Present a clear copy or screenshot of the negative results (must be dated, time-stamped & match the name on ID)

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

The company says an email has been sent to all current ticket buyers has been issued and encourages everyone to check their spam or junk folders for an email directly from Etix.

For further questions, you are encouraged to contact the box office at info@tickets300.com or 866-300-8300.

