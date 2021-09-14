Advertisement

Grand Forks Fire Department kicks off “Fill the Boot” drive

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters in Grand Forks will hit the streets for its annual “Fill the Boot” drive to raise money for people who have muscular dystrophy, ALS and other muscle-debilitating diseases.

Donations help the Muscular Dystrophy Association continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country and help continue funding life-saving research.

Firefighters will be in the community with boots in hand asking for donations at the following places and times:

  • Tuesday, September 14th- 4th Ave S and Belmont Rd & University Dr. and N 4th St.
  • Wednesday, September 15th- 32nd Ave S and Cherry St & S 20th St and 40th Ave S
  • Thursday, September 16th- 13th Ave S and S 20th St & 24th Ave S and S 34th ST

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unscheduled bus stop worries parents, Moorhead Schools addressing unsafe behavior
Shooting investigation graphic
UPDATE: One dead, two hurt following reports of gunshots in central MN
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Deep Sea Diver to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend upcoming concert
A cold is not as severe as flu and COVID-19. However, COVID-19 and the flu have similar...
Spotting the differences between cold, flu and COVID-19
The Moorhead Police Dept. has opened a homicide investigation Friday Night on 30th Ave. S.
UPDATE: Moorhead shooting victim identified

Latest News

Did you know more than 400 people die each year in the United States from carbon monoxide...
Making sure your home has a working carbon monoxide detector
NDT - United Way Community Kickoff Event - September 14
NDT - United Way Community Kickoff Event - September 14
NDT - Top Talkers - September 14
NDT - Top Talkers - September 14
NDT - Fall In Fargo At Rheault Farm - September 14
NDT - Fall In Fargo At Rheault Farm - September 14